Officials: No methanol detected in areas near McAlpine Dam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews continue to monitor water and air quality near the McAlpine Dam where barges broke free from a vessel on Tuesday morning.

One of two loose barges that has not been recovered after coming loose from a tug on Tuesday contains methanol, which can be harmful if ingested or inhaled in large quantities.

According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, a total of 324 air quality samples have been taken between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, with all tests showing no detection of methanol.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that one of three barges that were settled within the lower McAlpine Dam structure had been removed.

As of Friday morning, the two barges remain settled against the dam, and there is no evidence of a tank breach or leaks.

Crews said additional salvage equipment is heading to McAlpine Dam and is expected to arrive over the weekend, and on-site teams will remain to assess damage and monitor the barges for the next 24 hours.

A new website has been created for the community to stay up-to-date on progress clearing the McAlpine Dam. Residents can also leave concerns or feedback on the website, which can be found here.

