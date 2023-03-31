Oldham County student arrested on drug charges after marijuana found during K-9 search

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old from Oldham County was arrested on drug charges Thursday after police said he was found in possession of marijuana.

Court documents said a K-9 classroom drug search at South Oldham High School led to the arrest of Chad Buesking.

Buesking was charged with one count of trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Documents said a plastic container with a “large amount” of marijuana was found, in addition to rolling papers among other items.

School administrators also found digital scales as well as a THC pen.

Buesking was taken to Oldham county Jail and has since been released.

