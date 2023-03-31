Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Oldham County student arrested on drug charges after marijuana found during K-9 search

Chad Buesking
Chad Buesking(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old from Oldham County was arrested on drug charges Thursday after police said he was found in possession of marijuana.

Court documents said a K-9 classroom drug search at South Oldham High School led to the arrest of Chad Buesking.

Buesking was charged with one count of trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Documents said a plastic container with a “large amount” of marijuana was found, in addition to rolling papers among other items.

School administrators also found digital scales as well as a THC pen.

Buesking was taken to Oldham county Jail and has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
The man in this photo is wanted by Louisville Metro police in connection with the forcible...
Police seeking leads on suspect in robbery outside of east Louisville pharmacy

Latest News

A new partnership between Churchill Downs and local non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers is...
Churchill Downs partners with 2X Game Changers for animal-based health programs for kids
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The Triple Crown 15K race happens in downtown Louisville on April 1.
Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 15K
Photo: Shelby County Detention Center
Man indicted for March 2022 crash in Spencer County taken into custody