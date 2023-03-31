UPS invests in new driving simulators for employee training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is bringing new safety training to Louisville and other sites across the country. New drivers will have the chance to sit behind the wheel of a driving simulator.

In 2022, UPS invested $345 million in safety, including high-tech training at 11 training sites around the country, with 33 additional driving simulators across the U.S. In 2023, UPS will add 20 more driving simulators, including one in Louisville.

The company’s training methods have proven effective based on their safe driving records. More than 10,000 people worldwide have been recognized for the Circle of Honor, which is awarded to drivers with 25 years of accident-free service.

Wayne Raybourne is one of those drivers. He has been driving for UPS since 1996.

Raybourne credits UPS’s safety training for his clean driving record.

“It’s difficult in the neighborhoods, like in these older neighborhoods,” Raybourne said. “The streets are narrow and there are cars parked on both sides. So you just have to be really careful, watch for kids and dogs.”

Safety Director Jessica Conatser said it all comes down to the unique UPS training program.

“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of training, a lot of patience, making sure we follow those methods to a tee to make sure these drivers get home safely each and every day to their families and their loved ones,” Conatser said

