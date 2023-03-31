Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS invests in new driving simulators for employee training

UPS is bringing new safety training to Louisville and other sites across the country.
UPS is bringing new safety training to Louisville and other sites across the country.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is bringing new safety training to Louisville and other sites across the country. New drivers will have the chance to sit behind the wheel of a driving simulator.

In 2022, UPS invested $345 million in safety, including high-tech training at 11 training sites around the country, with 33 additional driving simulators across the U.S. In 2023, UPS will add 20 more driving simulators, including one in Louisville.

The company’s training methods have proven effective based on their safe driving records. More than 10,000 people worldwide have been recognized for the Circle of Honor, which is awarded to drivers with 25 years of accident-free service.

Wayne Raybourne is one of those drivers. He has been driving for UPS since 1996.

Raybourne credits UPS’s safety training for his clean driving record.

“It’s difficult in the neighborhoods, like in these older neighborhoods,” Raybourne said. “The streets are narrow and there are cars parked on both sides. So you just have to be really careful, watch for kids and dogs.”

Safety Director Jessica Conatser said it all comes down to the unique UPS training program.

“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of training, a lot of patience, making sure we follow those methods to a tee to make sure these drivers get home safely each and every day to their families and their loved ones,” Conatser said

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
The man in this photo is wanted by Louisville Metro police in connection with the forcible...
Police seeking leads on suspect in robbery outside of east Louisville pharmacy

Latest News

Photo: Shelby County Detention Center
Man indicted for March 2022 crash in Spencer County taken into custody
Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez, 74, of Louisville, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of JCPS student from school playground
Fourth Street Live! is adding another attraction that is sure to bring the laughs.
Laugh Louisville Comedy Club hosts grand opening ribbon cutting
A lawsuit has been filed by the family of a teenager injured by an officer’s discharged weapon,...
Family of teen injured by LMPD officer’s discharged weapon sues officer, department