WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to sign Kentucky bills legalizing medical cannabis use, sports betting

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to sign Senate Bill 47 to legalize medical cannabis use and House Bill 551 to legalize sports betting in Kentucky.

He is scheduled to sign these to bills into law at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Watch the WAVE Now livestream of this event below:

