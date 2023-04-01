ALERT DAY: Strong winds and falling temperatures for Saturday

ALERT DAYS

TODAY UNTIL 4PM TUESDAY (4/4/23) WEDNESDAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

HIGH WIND WARNING: Wind gusts could near 60mph through the early afternoon hours

Sunday’s forecast will be pleasant with warmer temperatures and sunshine

Two Alert Days are already in store for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Alert Day has been declared due to wind gusts of 50 mph+ through this afternoon, which has led to a HIGH WIND WARNING until 4pm.

Scattered power outages will be possible. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s this afternoon as well.

Cloud cover gradually dissipates overnight Saturday, with mostly clear skies by dawn Sunday. This will allow temperatures to turn much colder, with lows in the 30s and even below freezing for some.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, once again! Sunshine dominates the forecast for the latter half of the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable as well, with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will gradually increase Sunday night ahead of our next chance of rain. Temperatures won’t be as cold either, with lows falling into the upper 40s.

Early next week remains warm and active with another round of severe storms possible for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by Monday, with highs near 80 on Tuesday.

The warm weather does come with a price, as another powerful system comes into play by midweek.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has already been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on the forecast.

