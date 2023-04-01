Hiker injured by falling branch in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A hiker was injured on a trail in Powell County after high winds brought down branches in the area.

Powell County Search & Rescue received a call that a hiker was hit by a falling branch and fell unconscious on the Whittleton Branch Campground hiking trail at around noon on Saturday.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated the hiker’s head wounds as crews worked to free him from under the fallen branch using a chainsaw.

The hiker was taken from the trail for further medical treatment.

Powell County Search & Rescue advise hikers to stay aware of falling trees and branches due to the high winds throughout the day.

