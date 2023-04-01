LG&E working to restore power to over 10,000 customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night’s severe weather followed by high winds into Saturday has left thousands without power in Jefferson County.

According to LG&E’s power outage map, over 10,000 people are without power as of Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 4 p.m. for counties in southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 4 PM EDT/ 3 PM CDT for our counties in southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky. #lmkwx #inwx #kywx https://t.co/SnkFK4migp — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) April 1, 2023

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the shaded counties below, ending 4/01 6:00PM EDT. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/YyJDHACc78 — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) April 1, 2023

Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged residents to not touch downed power lines or anything that may be touching the line.

