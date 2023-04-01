Contact Troubleshooters
LG&E working to restore power to over 10,000 customers

(Laura Bowen)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night’s severe weather followed by high winds into Saturday has left thousands without power in Jefferson County.

According to LG&E’s power outage map, over 10,000 people are without power as of Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 4 p.m. for counties in southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged residents to not touch downed power lines or anything that may be touching the line.

