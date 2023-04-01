Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 1500 block of Sale Avenue around 10:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports show that the man got shot while inside of a vehicle.

LMPD is handling the investigation. Smiley said it is too early to determine if this shooting is related to the shooting that happened on Oleanda Avenue earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

