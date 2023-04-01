Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship

DALLAS, Tex. (WKYT) - Transylvania defeated Christopher Newport in the NCAA D-III national championship game on Saturday, 57-52. It’s the school’s first national title.

Madison Kellione led the Pioneers with 17 points. Dasia Thornton finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Transy (33-0) led 23-21 at the half.

After trailing by 10 with 9:11 remaining, Christopher Newport tied the game 47-47 with 2:18 to go. Transy was eight-for-eight on free throws down the stretch to win it by five.

The win completes Transy’s perfect season, becoming just the 10th program in women’s DIII basketball to go undefeated.

