Teenager in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue around 10:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile in their early teens who had been shot, Smiley said.

The teenager was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

Initial reports from witnesses show that gunshots were heard in the general area and detectives are still working to find an exact location where the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

