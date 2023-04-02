Contact Troubleshooters
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 19-year-old found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of West Broadway around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Martell Hall Jr. of Louisville inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Smiley said he died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

