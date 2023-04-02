Contact Troubleshooters
Continued air monitoring, water testing results show no detection of Methanol after barge incident

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the barge is carrying approximately 1,400 tons of methanol and is partially submerged.
According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the barge is carrying approximately 1,400 tons of methanol and is partially submerged.(Rich Ammon)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update from Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services said the results of hundreds of tests continue to show no detection of Methanol in the Ohio River after the barge incident.

On Tuesday, 11 barges broke loose from a tug, with one carrying approximately 1,400 tons of Methanol lodging itself against the McAlpine Dam.

Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services said a total of 341 air quality samples have been taken between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. All tests continue to show no detections of Methanol.

More than 1,000 air quality samples taken since the incident happened, showing no detection of Methanol.

Air and water quality will continue to be monitored, with results regularly shared with the public.

To read the full daily summary, click or tap here.

As of Sunday morning, two barges containing corn and Methanol are still settled against the McAlpine Dam structure on the Ohio River. Officials said there are no signs or evidence of a tank breach or leaks.

Additional heavy salvage equipment arrived at the McAlpine Dam on Saturday as crews continue working to safely remove the driftwood surrounding the remaining barges.

