FORECAST: Sunny and mild today ahead of an active and stormy week

Plenty of dry time, sunshine, and warming temperatures to end the weekend

Warming temperatures into the 70s and 80s set the stage for strong storms midweek

ALERT DAYS - Tuesday and Wednesday have already been flagged for the chances of strong storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the clouds and cold temperatures this morning, we’ll see increasing sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon.

Sunshine will give temperatures a boost into the upper 50s and low 60s for our afternoon highs. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of our next chance of rain.

A few isolated showers and downpours will arrive late tonight and into early Monday morning. Temperatures will only dip into the 40s overnight. Temperatures turn much warmer Monday with highs climbing into the low 70s.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams into the region, giving way to a few spotty showers. This moisture will also help set the stage for the potential of strong storms Tuesday.

Monday night will be a warm one as temperatures only fall into the mid 50s. A few passing, brief showers will be possible as well.

Early next week remains warm and active with another round of severe storms possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has already been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as another powerful area of low-pressure swings through the Midwest and eventually into WAVE Country.

The main impacts will include strong winds, heavy rain, and the low risk of an isolated tornado.

We are still fine-tuning the details of the forecast, so stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest.

