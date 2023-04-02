Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home

Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door before first responders could help her.(WAVE)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman said she barely made it out of her house alive after a tree fell on it during Friday night’s storm.

Nadiya Raheem said she was relaxing at home Friday night when weather conditions started to get worse.

“I was praying to myself, ‘Lord let me get out of here to get me some help,’” Raheem said.

Raheem didn’t want to be on camera but said prayers and quick thinking are what kept her alive late Friday night after mother nature showed her wrath and sent a tree crashing into her house close to the UofL campus.

“I was laying on my couch and watching tv,” Raheem said. ”It was raining and a bolt of lightning struck a tree and it fell in my living room and came through my window. I was trapped in my living room.”

Raheem said the tree landed on her right leg and pinned her to the couch. The tree is so big that it blocked the path of both Creel and 5th streets and crushed three cars on it’s way to hit her house.

“It was scary,” Raheem said. “It was like something in a movie. I was terrified.”

She said she called 911 and then literally crawled her way to safety so first responders could rescue her.

“I had to try to roll up from underneath the tree because I was pushed up in-between the tree,” Raheem said. “And the couch had me pinned down so I had to roll up from under there and crawl to my backdoor because I could not get out my front door because it was covered in tree limbs.”

The incident left Raheem wearing a brace on her fractured leg.

A story of survival she felt couldn’t have happened without a higher power.

“I’m totally grateful God spared me at the end of the day,” Raheem said. “He, uh, that’s all I’m glad for is that I’m alive and here and God, I guess it’s just nothing but God.”

Raheem said she was told that her house isn’t safe to stay in.

The Red Cross gave her a place to stay until Monday but after that she said she doesn’t know where she will go.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
FORECAST: Cold temperatures tonight ahead of a beautiful Sunday
Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez, 74, of Louisville, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of JCPS student from school playground
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver

Latest News

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LG&E working to restore power to over 10,000 customers
Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 1500 block of Sale Avenue around...
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez, 74, of Louisville, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of JCPS student from school playground