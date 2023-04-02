Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of West Broadway around 7 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot sitting inside of a vehicle, Smiley said.

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.