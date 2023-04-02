Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Kentucky Derby event offers up close experience with horses

(John P. Wise)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new event that offers an up close and personal experience with horses is taking place one day after the Kentucky Derby, according to a release.

The event is called Derby Bourbon & Ride (and Wine Too!) and will be hosted by Firelight Arabians of Fisherville on Sunday, May 7, event organizers said.

Limited to those who are 21 years-old and older, tickets are being sold at $25 per person and reservations are required.

There are only 50 tickets available and reservations have to be made my May, 1.

“We wanted to let people who are in town for the Derby have a chance to get up close and personal with horses,” Bluegrass Arabian Horse Association President Kara Miller said. “So many people that attend the races never get within ten feet of a horse while they are visiting. We saw that as gap in the total Derby experience that we could fill.”

People who attend the event will be able to meet horses, saddle up for a short ride inside an arena and enjoy Bourbon, wine and food, according to the release.

Event organizers recommended wearing closed-toe shoes, boots with a short heel, close fitting jeans, leggings or other pants if you plan to ride.

For more information and to make a reservation, email bahaderbyride@yahoo.com

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
FORECAST: Warm and unsettled weather in store this week
The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at...
Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work
Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 1500 block of Sale Avenue around...
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Latest News

The pins were delivered to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville on Main Street.
Kentucky Derby Festival Weekly Pegasus Pin Grand Prize Drawing 2023 winners
Watch WAVE News at 7 and 7:30 p.m. each Friday up to the Kentucky Derby to see who wins the...
KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing: March 31, 2023
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Jacob Toppin declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Preparing for Kentucky Derby Festival marathons