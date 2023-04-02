Contact Troubleshooters
Officials: Jogger injured in cow attack, owner faces possible charges

Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A jogger in Maine was injured after she was attacked by a cow, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 43-year-old jogger was preparing to run on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington on Friday, when she was attacked by a male bovine.

Officials said the woman was lifted up by the animal’s horns, but she was able to escape into the nearby tree line.

According to police, the woman suffered a small laceration in the attack that required stitches. She did not have to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said they contacted the cow’s owner, who later arrived to secure the cow along with a pig.

Officials withheld the owner’s identity pending potential charges.

