2 killed during violent weekend in Louisville

On the night of April 2, 2023, Louisville Metro Police Department offices responded to a report...
On the night of April 2, 2023, Louisville Metro Police Department offices responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway.(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot and killed in Louisville over the weekend.

The first happened Saturday evening near 19th and Broadway, police found 19-year-old Martell Hall Jr. already dead. A day later at 10th and Broadway, a woman was found shot to death at a gas station.

The latest victims add to the growing list of homicides in Louisville and the growing list of families left behind. To date, 38 people have been killed in Louisville in 2023.

Rose Smith lost her son back in 2014. Years later, she still feels pain from the day she learned of her son’s death. Smith runs ACE Project now, a non-profit in her son’s name, aimed at reducing gun violence. At the ACE Project peace garden, in front of the place her son was killed, are names of other people who’ve lost their lives. Smith hates having to add another name.

“It bothers me that another family has to go thought that pain,” Smith said. “Another family is broken. I don’t even like to use broken. I always say, I’m beyond broken, I’m shattered.”

The ACE Project aims to support family members of gun violence victims and provide opportunity for the youth.

Read more about them here.

