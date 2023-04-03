All lanes blocked on I-264 West Ramp to I-65 South
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an interstate traffic alert drivers in Louisville should know about for their Monday morning commute.
A semi truck overturned causing all lanes to be blocked from the I-264 West Ramp to the I-65 South.
MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 7:40 a.m. and first responders are there. Drivers should use a different route if they are able to due to delays.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.