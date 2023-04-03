Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

All lanes blocked on I-264 West Ramp to I-65 South

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an interstate traffic alert drivers in Louisville should know about for their Monday morning commute.

A semi truck overturned causing all lanes to be blocked from the I-264 West Ramp to the I-65 South.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 7:40 a.m. and first responders are there. Drivers should use a different route if they are able to due to delays.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Latest News

The Triple Crown 15K race happens in downtown Louisville on April 1.
Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 15K
I-65, Gene Snyder Freeway overnight lane closures scheduled during first week of April
Plans to eliminate traffic fatalities in Louisville ‘just getting started’
Plans to eliminate traffic fatalities in Louisville ‘just getting started’
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Delays expected on Bluegrass Parkway near Boston/New Haven exit after fatal crash