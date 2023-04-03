All lanes blocked on I-264 West Ramp to I-65 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an interstate traffic alert drivers in Louisville should know about for their Monday morning commute.

A semi truck overturned causing all lanes to be blocked from the I-264 West Ramp to the I-65 South.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 7:40 a.m. and first responders are there. Drivers should use a different route if they are able to due to delays.

No injuries were reported.

