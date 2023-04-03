Contact Troubleshooters
Arizona man, woman arrested in connection with threat to McCracken Co. business

Sonya Leeds and Edward Collett are facing multiple gun and drug charges after Collett allegedly...
Sonya Leeds and Edward Collett are facing multiple gun and drug charges after Collett allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting at an area business.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Arizona man and woman were arrested after deputies say a threat was made to an area business.

Sonya S. Leeds, 55, of Gilbert, Arizona, was arrested on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm; convicted felon in possession of a handgun; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (cocaine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward E. Collett, 51, of Mesa, Arizona, was arrested on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm; convicted felon in possession of a handgun; third-degree terroristic threatening; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (cocaine); possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were taken to the McCracken County Regional Detention Facility.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint from a business on Friday morning, March 31 about a threat of a mass shooting.

The business reported they had fired an employee on March 30. They said the employee was living on the business property at the time, and that a man living with the employee had sent a text message to another person stating he was “going on a killing spree.”

Deputies identified the former employee as Leeds. The man living with her was identified as Collett.

Deputies and detectives were at the scene when the two arrived around 11 a.m. for some items they had left behind.

While serving a search warrant for the vehicle and hotel room, deputies found a loaded .40 caliber pistol in the trunk of the car. They also found a 9mm Hipoint carbine and quantities of meth, cocaine and marijuana in the hotel room.

According to the sheriff’s office, Leeds and Collett have previous felony convictions prohibiting them from owning or possessing firearms. They said Collett has a lengthy criminal history from multiple states.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

