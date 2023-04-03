Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Biltmore Estate employee dies after tree falls during high winds

Officials said Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue and the Biltmore’s company police responded.
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An employee of the Biltmore Estate was killed after a tree fell during a high wind gust Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the property.

Officials said Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue and the Biltmore’s company police responded.

“This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event. We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker,” the Biltmore said in a statement.

This news comes just under a year after 46-year-old firefighter Casey Skudin was killed by a falling tree at the Biltmore Estate.

Skudin and his family were in the Asheville area in June 2022 to celebrate his 46th birthday and Father’s Day when a tree fell on their rental car.

His wife filed a lawsuit, concerned about other trees she saw on the property causing potential injuries or deaths.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment
Man facing robbery charges after asking for money armed with machete
Man facing robbery charges after asking for money armed with machete
FIlE - Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st...
Trump faces setbacks in other probes as NY case proceeds
FORECAST: Preview of July weather is coming