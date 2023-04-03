Derby Festival in need of thousands of volunteers for pre-Derby events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s biggest spring celebrations leading up to Kentucky Derby 149 are just weeks away.

The Kentucky Derby Festival organization said they are thousands of volunteers short right now.

This year, the festival said they need of more than 3,500 volunteers. They are expecting their biggest crowds yet this year.

Volunteer positions are available behind the scenes and on the streets.

”Having somebody for three or four hours makes all the difference in the world, it really does,” Kentucky Derby Festival Board Member Andy Murphy said. “We are not asking somebody to come out and spend a month doing something. It’s three or four hours, it’s over with. You get a Derby Festival Pegasus Pin and you’re gone. All these people are volunteers. Everybody you see running around helping people line up, giving runners water. Everybody is a volunteer, and I can’t overstate the need for volunteers.”

All ages are welcome. Those over 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Volunteer roles include: passing out water, setting up the cones, or serving as a marshall at the Pegasus Parade.

