Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Derby Festival in need of thousands of volunteers for pre-Derby events

The Kentucky Derby Festival organization said they are thousands of volunteers short right now.
The Kentucky Derby Festival organization said they are thousands of volunteers short right now.(Source: Kentucky Derby Festival)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s biggest spring celebrations leading up to Kentucky Derby 149 are just weeks away.

The Kentucky Derby Festival organization said they are thousands of volunteers short right now.

This year, the festival said they need of more than 3,500 volunteers. They are expecting their biggest crowds yet this year.

Volunteer positions are available behind the scenes and on the streets.

”Having somebody for three or four hours makes all the difference in the world, it really does,” Kentucky Derby Festival Board Member Andy Murphy said. “We are not asking somebody to come out and spend a month doing something. It’s three or four hours, it’s over with. You get a Derby Festival Pegasus Pin and you’re gone. All these people are volunteers. Everybody you see running around helping people line up, giving runners water. Everybody is a volunteer, and I can’t overstate the need for volunteers.”

All ages are welcome. Those over 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Volunteer roles include: passing out water, setting up the cones, or serving as a marshall at the Pegasus Parade.

To volunteer or learn more, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Southern Parkway on...
Teenager shot on Southern Parkway; police investigating
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
Louisville Skyline
Louisville posts dramatic climb in labor market rankings
On the night of April 2, 2023, Louisville Metro Police Department offices responded to a report...
2 killed during violent weekend in Louisville