Disney on Ice coming to Louisville this April
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero.
Disney on Ice has five performances from April 6 through April 9, according to a release.
The show features a collection of classic and modern Disney heroes, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Moana, Anna, Elsa and more.
Characters will be brought to life through cutting edge figure-skating, costumes and special effects.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster’s website or at the KFC Yum! Center box office.
