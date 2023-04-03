Disney on Ice coming to Louisville this April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero.

Disney on Ice has five performances from April 6 through April 9, according to a release.

The show features a collection of classic and modern Disney heroes, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Moana, Anna, Elsa and more.

Characters will be brought to life through cutting edge figure-skating, costumes and special effects.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster’s website or at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

