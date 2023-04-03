Contact Troubleshooters
Disney on Ice coming to Louisville this April

The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents...
The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero.(KGNS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero.

Disney on Ice has five performances from April 6 through April 9, according to a release.

The show features a collection of classic and modern Disney heroes, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Moana, Anna, Elsa and more.

Characters will be brought to life through cutting edge figure-skating, costumes and special effects.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster’s website or at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

