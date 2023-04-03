Distracted driving law goes into effect in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s new distracted driving law goes into effect this week.

Starting Tuesday, it will be illegal in most cases for a driver to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device while driving on Ohio roads.

The use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices will be considered a primary traffic offense for all drivers, allowing law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation.

Warnings will be issued for distracted driving during a 6-month grace period as part of the effort to educate and help motorists adapt to the new law.

Violations will be issued beginning on Oct. 4, 2023.

On the first offense, drivers will have the option to take an educational course to remove those points.

For the second offense, the fine could be up to $250 and it could double to $500 for a third one.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to still pull drivers over and issue citations with the hopes of educating the public about the dangers.

Some Ohioans say they did not know the law would come into play so soon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been over 73,000 crashes that were caused by distracted driving from 2017-2022.

Of those thousands of crashes, 584 were injury crashes and 68 were fatal in 2021-22, OSHP reports said.

Kentucky remains the only local state without a primary distracted driving law.

