FORECAST: Expect a dry evening with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm by morning

ALERT DAY

WEDNESDAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible Tuesday AM/Midday

Highs Tuesday more like July with low to mid 80s expected

Period of strong/severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday PM/Evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humidity levels will start to increase tonight and when you combine that with increasing clouds, you will get a warmer setup for temperatures. That warm flow could also lead to spotty showers and or even a few thunderstorms toward sunrise.

Early showers (perhaps a thunderstorm) will be on the table for early Tuesday. However, skies will become partly sunny and the wind will become gusty from the south. Expect quite the warm day with highs into the 80s with an afternoon pop-up storm possible.

Tuesday night looks warm and dare we say “muggy”?!? Lows only in the 70s with the risk for fading thunderstorms that could approach from the west after 3 p.m. For now, that risk looks low but we’ll monitor it.

Warm and humid Wednesday with early showers/storm possible with more of a conditional threat for severe thunderstorms after 4 p.m. If they can organize, damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado could develop.

Stay close to the forecast and to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on the thunderstorm setup and expected timing and impacts!

