FORECAST: Few rain chances before strong mid-week front

WEATHER HEADLINES

TODAY: Scattered morning showers; drier this afternoon

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning; highs in the low 80s

ALERT DAY: Wednesday has been flagged for the chance of strong storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will push through the region this morning, mainly along and north of I-64. The afternoon features drier conditions and highs in the 70s. Clouds increase overnight, limiting our lows to the 50s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning. Strong southerly winds will push highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible. Tuesday night will be cloudy and warm. Temperatures only fall into the 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Winds will remain relatively strong; gusts near 30 MPH are possible.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as another powerful area of low pressure swings through the Midwest and eventually into WAVE Country. The main impacts will include strong winds, heavy rain, and the low risk of an isolated tornado. We are still fine-tuning the details of the forecast, so stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest.

