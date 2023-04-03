Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Few rain chances before strong mid-week front

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY: Scattered morning showers; drier this afternoon
  • TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning; highs in the low 80s
  • ALERT DAY: Wednesday has been flagged for the chance of strong storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will push through the region this morning, mainly along and north of I-64. The afternoon features drier conditions and highs in the 70s. Clouds increase overnight, limiting our lows to the 50s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning. Strong southerly winds will push highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible. Tuesday night will be cloudy and warm. Temperatures only fall into the 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Winds will remain relatively strong; gusts near 30 MPH are possible.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as another powerful area of low pressure swings through the Midwest and eventually into WAVE Country. The main impacts will include strong winds, heavy rain, and the low risk of an isolated tornado. We are still fine-tuning the details of the forecast, so stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, April 3, 2023

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, April 3, 2023
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible Wednesday with a few gusty thunderstorms closer to the...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Friday’s severe storms
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area