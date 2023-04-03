Graves Co. man accused of animal abuse for second time since Oct. 2022

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - For the second time in 5 months, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Kentucky Highway 1124 regarding an issue with animal neglect and vicious dogs.

According to a release from Sheriff Jon Hayden, on Monday, April 3, the office received a complaint about a pack of dogs on another resident’s private property. The complaint reported numerous dogs acted aggressively towards some children walking in a wooded area of land belonging to their grandmother. It was suspected that the dogs belonged to a couple that had been arrested for animal cruelty in October 2022.

A sheriff’s deputy found approximately 10 malnourished and aggressive dogs at the home, located on State Route 1124.

The release said no one came to answer the door of the home, so deputies got a court order to seize the dogs from both outside and inside the home.

Deputies said they talked to 59-year-old Charles Rodgers on the phone, and he denied being in the home. However, when they entered the home, they found him hiding inside.

Deputies also found dog remains in a burning barrel in the backyard. Rodgers claimed the dog had died from Parvo, according to the release.

Additionally, the Graves Co. Animal Shelter came to the scene. The release mentioned the shelter had trouble catching many of the dogs there, so the animal shelter from Calloway Co. arrived to assist. Animal Control officers from Graves and Calloway Co. spent most of the day and afternoon trying to catch the dogs and take them to the Graves Co. shelter.

The two suspects that live in the home are out of jail on bond after being charged with 38 counts of animal cruelty, according to the release. As part of their bond conditions, the judge ordered the couple to not have any animals.

Rodgers was taken to an out-of-county jail and charged with violation of his bond conditions and 12 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

The investigation is ongoing.

