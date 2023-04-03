Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘I Can’: Movie inspired by southern Indiana family premieres in Corydon

'I Can', a faith-based movie on the true life of a Southern Indiana Family, had it's first movie premiere Sunday.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A story of perseverance.

Last summer, WAVE News told you about a new-faith based movie was being made about the true story of a Southern Indiana family.

Sunday night, the movie titled ‘I Can’ premiered for the first time in Cordyon, Indiana where it was filmed.

The story shows Katelyn Pavey’s path to being a high school softball standout at Lanesville High School and impressively doing so after being born with half of her left arm.

Just one year ago, the movie “I Can” was just a possibility. But after 18 days of filming and some movie magic, the story of Katelyn Pavey and her family had their first premiere.

“It was a story on how I was conceived,” Pavey said. “It was a story on how no matter what your sins are or if you think it’s a big sin, our God is a redemptive God and God will turn that sin into one of your biggest blessings.”

The blessing for Pavey is being able to play college softball at Kentucky Christian University where she is playing her last season and inspiring others along the way.

A story of redemption her pastor and movie director Tyler Sansom felt needed to be told.

“Everyone has dealt with guilt from their past and in our culture forgiveness and shaming seems to be pretty relevant,” Sansom said. “And so, this story specifically now is one that needs to be told so that anybody knows that they can overcome any obstacle.”

While the story is based on Pavey’s life, she is also in the movie.

Danner Brown plays Pavey in the movie and Katelyn is her double in all the sports scenes.

However as Brown was portraying Pavey’s story, Brown said she learned lessons to apply to her own life.

“I’ve definitely taken her message into my own life and just applied it and it’s really inspired me to live everyday for God and focusing on my relationships more,” Brown said.

Pavey is now hoping the movie has a similar impact on those in a similar situation as her.

“It’s for a greater purpose and I hope and pray that this movie can help others if they’re going through the same thing and can help them find and follow Jesus, which is the main point of the movie,” Pavey said.

The movie is set to release in theatres across the country later this summer.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

Calls came in around 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of Earl Avenue and Colorado Avenue on...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns
One of the official drinks celebrating the Derby season is being featured by the Kentucky Derby...
Derby Museum celebrates history of mint juleps for Mint Julep Month
Registration for GCCS 2023-2024 school year now open
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns