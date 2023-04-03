KYTC: I-71 pothole patching set for Oldham, Henry Counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pothole patching on Interstate 71 North and South will be occurring in Oldham County and Henry County on Monday until 3 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Northbound roadwork is set between mile marker 21 to mile marker 23, which is in the area of KY 53. Southbound work is set between mile marker 26 in Henry County to mile marker 21.

Ramps will continue to be open for traffic.

KYTC said that drivers should maintain a safe distance and proceed with caution through the work zones.

