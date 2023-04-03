Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KYTC: I-71 pothole patching set for Oldham, Henry Counties

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pothole patching on Interstate 71 North and South will be occurring in Oldham County and Henry County on Monday until 3 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Northbound roadwork is set between mile marker 21 to mile marker 23, which is in the area of KY 53. Southbound work is set between mile marker 26 in Henry County to mile marker 21.

Ramps will continue to be open for traffic.

KYTC said that drivers should maintain a safe distance and proceed with caution through the work zones.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Latest News

Man facing robbery charges after asking for money armed with machete
Man facing robbery charges after asking for money armed with machete
FORECAST: Preview of July weather is coming
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/3
StormTALK! 4/3