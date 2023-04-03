Contact Troubleshooters
LFPL hosting more than 100 free youth programs during spring break

By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library has plenty of programs to keep your kids busy during spring break!

From learning how to plant an herb garden to learning about modern dance and even solving mysteries with Sherlock Holmes, there’s something for everyone.

Programs are available for kids of all ages and they’re happening and branches across the Louisville Metro.

There are activities every day through April 8.

Click here for a full schedule.

