LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in January.

On January 15, Louisville officers responded to the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street near the Kentucky International Convention Center around 3 a.m.

Police said Vennie Jacoway, 34, had been hit by a stolen Dodge Challenger as he was crossing Jefferson Street. Jacoway was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

LMPD later released video of a car and a suspect who they believed was in connection to the hit-and-run.

A vehicle pursuit following a crash on Monday led to the arrest of Angelo Collier.

LMPD said he was charged with one count of manslaughter, two counts of fleeing and evading and two counts of assault.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.