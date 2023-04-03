Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD data reports Louisville homicides and non-fatal shootings down from 2022

CRIME SCENE
CRIME SCENE(WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four months into 2023 and Louisville Metro Police Department has been busy responding to homicides and non-fatal shootings throughout the city.

For many, the number of shootings seems higher this year, but LMPD reports indicate the numbers have decreased.

In 2022, 163 homicides were spread across multiple neighborhoods. Last April, Louisville saw its 45th homicide of the year.

In 2023, there have been 35 homicides, which is a 15% decrease from last year.

The number of non-fatal shootings has also decreased from last year.

In April 2022, LMPD’s data showed 111 non-fatal shootings.

As of Monday afternoon at 1 p.m., Louisville’s experienced 89 non-fatal shootings.

The age of homicide victims is a concern for city officials. As of April 3, five minors have been killed, which is two more than last April.

Any loss of life is painful for families and communities regardless of gender or age. Ten women have been killed since April of last year.

This data was shared from LMPD around 1 p.m. on Monday, April 3, and does not include shootings that happened later in the day.

