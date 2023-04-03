Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken into custody after Louisville Metro police said he set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire and stole her dog.

Isaiah W. Smith, 30, of Louisville, admitted to being in the car and taking control over his ex-girlfriend’s property intending to deprive her, according to an arrest citation.

Police said Smith had left with the dog before the Louisville firefighters arrived to the scene after getting a call about the car on fire.

The arrest citation also states that several of the woman’s belongings were with Smith before he was arrested on Friday at about 4 p.m. He was taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections that same day.

