Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old Louisville man has been federally indicted with possession and trafficking machine guns.

Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a Glock switch, as well as trafficking a Glock switch, according to court documents.

Glock switches allow semi-automatic handguns to function as an automatic and are defined as machine guns under federal law.

The U.S. Department of Justice sad Billups made an initial court appearance on Mar. 31, and if convicted, Billups would face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The case is under investigation by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Shively Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.

