Louisville posts dramatic climb in labor market rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Wall Street Journal ranked Louisville as the 22nd Best Labor Market in the U.S. among major cities.

That is a vast improvement from 2019 when Louisville was listed as number 41.

“That is saying to companies there’s available talent,” Greater Louisville Inc. president Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said. “And that’s because that’s the biggest pain point, that’s one of the things companies are really looking for when they are seeking to either expand locally or moved to the area.”

One factor accounting for Louisville’s rise is workforce participation. Louisville is above the national average.

”That is a mark we usually look at, if folks are in the job market looking for work, and that has returned to pre-pandemic levels,” Louisville Economic Development Director Benjamin Moore said. “Which tells us that our economy is very strong, folks that are looking for work are likely going to find it.”

The best labor markets are no surprise with Sunbelt cities Nashville, Austin, Jacksonville, Dallas and Raleigh taking the top five.

But Louisville compares well to its regional neighbors.

While not ready to compete with Nashville at number one and Indianapolis at 13, Louisville does rise above St. Louis, which ranks 36 and Cincinnati at 43.

Part of the reason is a growth in pay. Louisville ranks 10th for change in average weekly wages.

”The kind of the Sunny view here is,” UofL associate economics professor Joshua Pinkston said. “It looks like average weekly wages are kind of the most positive of the five things the Wall Street Journal looked at.”

