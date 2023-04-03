Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville posts dramatic climb in labor market rankings

Louisville Skyline
Louisville Skyline(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Wall Street Journal ranked Louisville as the 22nd Best Labor Market in the U.S. among major cities.

That is a vast improvement from 2019 when Louisville was listed as number 41.

“That is saying to companies there’s available talent,” Greater Louisville Inc. president Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said. “And that’s because that’s the biggest pain point, that’s one of the things companies are really looking for when they are seeking to either expand locally or moved to the area.”

One factor accounting for Louisville’s rise is workforce participation. Louisville is above the national average.

”That is a mark we usually look at, if folks are in the job market looking for work, and that has returned to pre-pandemic levels,” Louisville Economic Development Director Benjamin Moore said. “Which tells us that our economy is very strong, folks that are looking for work are likely going to find it.”

The best labor markets are no surprise with Sunbelt cities Nashville, Austin, Jacksonville, Dallas and Raleigh taking the top five.

But Louisville compares well to its regional neighbors.

While not ready to compete with Nashville at number one and Indianapolis at 13, Louisville does rise above St. Louis, which ranks 36 and Cincinnati at 43.

Part of the reason is a growth in pay. Louisville ranks 10th for change in average weekly wages.

”The kind of the Sunny view here is,” UofL associate economics professor Joshua Pinkston said. “It looks like average weekly wages are kind of the most positive of the five things the Wall Street Journal looked at.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

On the night of April 2, 2023, Louisville Metro Police Department offices responded to a report...
2 killed during violent weekend in Louisville
The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents...
Disney on Ice coming to Louisville this April
Calls came in around 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of Earl Avenue and Colorado Avenue on...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns