Man facing robbery charges after asking for money armed with machete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing robbery, resisting arrest and giving an officer false identifying information.

According to court documents, Jeffery Wilson, 57, was arrested over the weekend after a victim called 911 and said that Wilson was chasing him with a machete.

Wilson allegedly came up to the victim and demanded him to give him $10 or he would kill him with the machete. The victim got away from Wilson and called the police.

When officers got on scene, they saw that Wilson was trying to hide the machete under a car. An officer made contact with him and he was detained for further investigation.

Wilson gave officer false identifying information and assured them it was true.

When officers gained probable cause to arrest Wilson, he told the arresting officer that he would kill him.

Wilson resisted police and use physical violence to resist while being arrested.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.