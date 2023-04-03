Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has sent one man to the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Calls came in around 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of Earl Avenue and Colorado Avenue on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police said there are no known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

