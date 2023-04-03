Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Calls came in around 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of Earl Avenue and Colorado Avenue on...
Calls came in around 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of Earl Avenue and Colorado Avenue on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has sent one man to the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Calls came in around 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of Earl Avenue and Colorado Avenue on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police said there are no known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Expect a dry evening with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm by morning
One of the official drinks celebrating the Derby season is being featured by the Kentucky Derby...
Derby Museum celebrates history of mint juleps for Mint Julep Month
Registration for GCCS 2023-2024 school year now open