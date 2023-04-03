NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the Jefferson and Shelby county line during Friday night’s storms.

According to NWS officials, preliminary damage of 90 mph winds were found east of Floyds Fork with a touchdown point just east of the Gene Snyder.

Damage survey teams said the tornado had a max width of 130 yards and traveled four miles from Terra View Trail through Forest Country Club and lifted in Persimmon Ridge.

Multiple reports of damage came in from the Lake Forest subdivision, with one homeowner sharing pictures of trees toppled from high winds.

A strong weather system impacted the Ohio Valley on Friday evening with thunderstorms and high-level winds occurring into early Saturday morning.

Officials with NWS Louisville said they would continue to survey damaged areas to further identify the storm system.

