Officials identify woman shot, killed inside Russell neighborhood gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 44-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a Russell neighborhood gas station on Sunday night has been identified by officials.

Theresa Thomas died from gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting at a Shell gas station at South 10th Street and West Broadway on Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas’ death has been ruled as a homicide.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway.

Police found a woman at the location, later identified as Thomas, who had been shot inside the gas station.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS confirmed.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.