Police: Man more than 2.5x legal alcohol limit drives on sidewalk with child in car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they pulled over a driver Saturday night on East Broadway.

They say his tires ran onto the sidewalk twice.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old William Ramirez, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

They say a seven-year-old child was in the back seat without a seatbelt.

Police say Ramirez was unsteady on his feet, but field sobriety tests were not performed due to a language barrier.

They say after a 20 minute observation at the jail, his BAC tested .217.

Ramirez faces a long list of charges including driving while intoxicated, failure to show insurance, careless driving, failure to use a child restraint in a vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

William Ramirez (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.