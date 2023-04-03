Registration for GCCS 2023-2024 school year now open

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Parents with students at Greater Clark County Schools are starting to look ahead to next fall.

Registration for the 2023-2024 GCCS school year is now open.

The school district posted on social media that returning families are encouraged to use the ‘Snapcode’ that was mailed to them.

For more information on registration, click or tap here.

