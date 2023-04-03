Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Registration for GCCS 2023-2024 school year now open

By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Parents with students at Greater Clark County Schools are starting to look ahead to next fall.

Registration for the 2023-2024 GCCS school year is now open.

The school district posted on social media that returning families are encouraged to use the ‘Snapcode’ that was mailed to them.

For more information on registration, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns

Latest News

UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
Man facing robbery charges after asking for money armed with machete
Man facing robbery charges after asking for money armed with machete
KYTC: I-71 pothole patching set for Oldham, Henry Counties