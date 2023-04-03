Teenager shot on Southern Parkway; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Southern Parkway on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon, LMPD responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Whitney Avenue and Southern Parkway, according to LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders.

A 19-year-old man was found at the location with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

