Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teenager shot on Southern Parkway; police investigating

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Southern Parkway on...
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Southern Parkway on Monday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Southern Parkway on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon, LMPD responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Whitney Avenue and Southern Parkway, according to LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders.

A 19-year-old man was found at the location with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Festival organization said they are thousands of volunteers short right now.
Derby Festival in need of thousands of volunteers for pre-Derby events
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
Louisville Skyline
Louisville posts dramatic climb in labor market rankings
On the night of April 2, 2023, Louisville Metro Police Department offices responded to a report...
2 killed during violent weekend in Louisville