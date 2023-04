LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overturned semitruck had an impact on the Monday morning commute for drivers in Louisville.

The crash caused all lanes to block from the I-264 West Ramp to the I-65 South.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 7:40 a.m. and first responders were at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

