Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway just before 9 p.m., Major Nick Owen said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had serious gunshot wounds, Owen said.

During the investigation, it was determined that the woman had been shot while inside a gas station, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

EMS pronounced the woman dead on scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

