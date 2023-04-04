5 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares completion dates for renovation projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 5 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May.

We’re almost a full month away from the 149 running of the Kentucky Derby.

Kevin Kerstein with Churchill Downs sat down and spoke with WAVE News about this past weekend’s prep races and the horses to keep an eye on.

Over the weekend, Forte won the Florida Derby. Kerstein said Forte has been the Derby favorite since October. He believes Forte will be the betting favorite for the public.

“He’s shown the most on his resume so far out of all the horses right now, on the road to the Kentucky Derby,” Kerstein said. “He impressed a lot of people this past weekend, he impressed me. I think he’s going to come into Churchill Downs as the favorite for this year’s Kentucky Derby 149.”

The Arkansas Derby ran this past Saturday, and Kerstein said Angel of Empire, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, will be another horse of interest on the first Saturday of May.

“He’s a horse that’s doing everything the right way,” Kerstein said. “He’s coming into the Derby in the top form of his life, and it’s always exciting to see a Louisvillian in the Kentucky Derby.”

There are three more championship series races this weekend that will really decide who will be in the field for this year’s Kentucky Derby, Kerstein said.

In addition to who to bet on, fans are curious about the renovations underway at Churchill.

“Yeah, it’s really exciting,” Kerstein said. “You know, the facility at Churchill Downs and all the major upgrades that we’re doing. We’re unveiling our First Turn Club this year for Kentucky Derby 149. There are tickets still available for this year’s Kentucky Derby. It’s a great, new facility for the first turn, and the views are amazing. And of course, our paddock project, which is a $200 million capital investment. That’ll be ready for Derby 150. That’s not quite ready yet, so it’ll be, you know, a little bit of a different look on the front side. Everything will be ready and set for Derby week in just about a month’s time. But Derby 150 is going to have that big unveil for the paddock. It’s going to be a really exciting time here at Churchill Downs.

