Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Rapper Afroman says he will not stop using videos of Adams County deputies raiding his home to promote both his music and merchandise after those deputies sued him saying Afroman is causing harm not only to their lives but to their families as well.

“You know, I made jokes out of what they did and they’re suing me for humiliation, you know. That’s what I feel every day and that’s what I felt when they kicked down my door and then want to offer to help me out. Once they didn’t find drugs being trafficked. Once they didn’t get that from victims,” Afroman said.

In August 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office used a signed affidavit claiming probable cause of human trafficking and drug activity to raid the rapper’s property. After many months and a long investigation, deputies said nothing was found and no charges ever materialized.

Afroman is now putting images that were captured on home surveillance cameras of the raid on merchandise and in music videos.

He says profits from sales are helping him to rebuild his life and repair his property.

“Once they didn’t find drugs being trafficked, once they didn’t find kidnapping victims, they didn’t apologize to me as an American citizen,” Afroman said.

He says the pictures and videos of the deputies were taken on his home surveillance system which under the law makes them his property.

“They are public figures. If they was really concerned about their privacy they wouldn’t be putting their names on a public lawsuit. They obviously don’t care about their privacy,” he said.

The deputies’ lawsuit claims that Afroman has caused them to suffer irreparable injury to their reputations and mental health.

“My understanding is that threats were not even coming from Adams County but from the West Coast. From states far away,” attorney for the deputies, Robert Klingler, said.

The deputies say Afroman’s social media posts and use of their images to sell songs and merchandise are not only damaging to their reputation and careers but also putting their lives in danger.

“Their spouses were being harassed and they were looking for any way possible to try to protect their families and to try to get Mr. Forman to stop spreading these malicious lies,” Klingler said.

Klingler also added that his clients should not be in Afroman’s crosshairs because, at the end of the day, his clients were simply doing their jobs.

“They simply executed the search warrant which is their legal duty to do,” he said.

The deputies’ lawsuit is asking that they be compensated for any money generated through merchandise and songs that use their names or images.

Afroman says he intends to bring his own lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

