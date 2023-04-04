Contact Troubleshooters
Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run that killed man, injured daughter in southern Indiana

He is currently being held in Jackson County Jail
By Julia Huffman
Apr. 3, 2023
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Seymour police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed one man and injured his daughter back in March.

On March 24, police responded to a report of a person down in the 600 block of South Vine Street around 10:46 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man lying in the road with no signs of life. They performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

After another 911 call came in, investigators were able to determine that a man and his daughter were crossing the street when they were both hit.

Police said the vehicle that hit them left the scene without stopping.

Both the man and his daughter were taken from the scene to the hospital, where the father was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as 73-year-old Charles Layman of Seymour, Indiana.

A search warrant was executed on Monday after police received information over the weekend about a suspect and the vehicle involved.

During the search, investigators found a blue 2010 Honda Civic with extensive front-end damage in the garage.

Police arrested 28-year-old Tre Xavier Vires age 28 of Columbus, Indiana for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Vires was taken to and is currently being held at Jackson County Jail.

