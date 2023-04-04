Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cannabis bar set to open in Lexington

The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cannabis bar is planning to open in Lexington.

The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.

The bar will allow patrons to purchase CBD products and order menu items infused with different cannabinoids.

“Kentucky is not just bourbon and horses, but it also has hemp and cannabis in the mix,” said co-owner Annie Rouse.

It can be questionable how an institution like this is even legal, but Rouse assures people that they are following all the rules.

”Technically, hemp is cannabis, so that’s why we call it ‘cannabuzz.’ So we’re completely operating within the legal hemp rules,” said Rouse.

The bar will have multiple sections, including an elixir bar and an outdoor backlot area.

“The doors open through Manchester Street and flow straight throughout into the back lot, which we will have food trucks, another bar, and just a great place for gathering,” said Rouse.

While construction is still in progress now, the bar will be fully opened in the summertime.

Until then, the bar welcomes the public to an official soft opening on April 20.

Governor Beshear signed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. That law doesn’t go into effect until 2025.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie...
Woman killed from crash in Algonquin neighborhood identified
(From left to right, top to bottom) Summer Collins, Michelle Maloney, Paul Strong, Joshua Stuckel
Officials intercept drugs coming into Metro Corrections; 2 arrested, 2 wanted

Latest News

A tornado caused damage in the Glenallen area in Bollinger County, Mo.
Fatalities, injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening
Voting early in 2023 begins in Indiana
Kentucky boat owners advised to renew registration beginning April 3
You might not want to fly a drone during Thunder Over Louisville.
No drone zone: Aerial response team cracking down for Thunder Over Louisville