Cannabis bar set to open in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cannabis bar is planning to open in Lexington.

The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.

The bar will allow patrons to purchase CBD products and order menu items infused with different cannabinoids.

“Kentucky is not just bourbon and horses, but it also has hemp and cannabis in the mix,” said co-owner Annie Rouse.

It can be questionable how an institution like this is even legal, but Rouse assures people that they are following all the rules.

”Technically, hemp is cannabis, so that’s why we call it ‘cannabuzz.’ So we’re completely operating within the legal hemp rules,” said Rouse.

The bar will have multiple sections, including an elixir bar and an outdoor backlot area.

“The doors open through Manchester Street and flow straight throughout into the back lot, which we will have food trucks, another bar, and just a great place for gathering,” said Rouse.

While construction is still in progress now, the bar will be fully opened in the summertime.

Until then, the bar welcomes the public to an official soft opening on April 20.

Governor Beshear signed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. That law doesn’t go into effect until 2025.

