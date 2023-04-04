Contact Troubleshooters
Clark County corrections training room dedicated to retired officer

Major Sam Beard Corrections Training Room
Major Sam Beard Corrections Training Room(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County corrections training room was named in honor of a retired corrections officer.

Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples announced the dedication of the Major Sam Beard Corrections Training Room on Monday.

“Major Beard is a man of great wisdom and leadership,” Maples said in a written proclamation. “He always believed in taking care of the little things, knowing that it is the small details that often make the difference in achieving excellence. His work ethic and dedication to his profession were a shining example to all who worked with him.”

Beard served as a corrections officer in Clark and Jennings County for over 30 years.

“His commitment and passion towards his work have left a lasting impact on those around him, influencing the lives of his staff and the population he served alike,” Maples said.

A ceremony for the dedication was held with a tribute to Beard and his contributions to the community.

“The Major Sam Beard Corrections Training Room will stand as a tribute to his tireless efforts and will inspire future generations of officers to strive for the same level of excellence that he exhibited throughout his career,” Maples said.

The training room is a state-of-the-art facility that will be used to train and educate corrections officers.

