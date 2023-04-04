Contact Troubleshooters
Crews at McAlpine Dam to transfer methanol from barge to receiver vessel

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services provided an update Tuesday morning on the barge incident on the Ohio River.

Crews are currently at the McAlpine Dam positioning heavy salvage equipment to transfer methanol from the barge to a receiver vessel.

Louisville Water is still stating that the drinking water is safe.

There have been 309 air quality samples taken between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. All of the tests still show no detections of methanol.

There have been more than 1,600 air quality samples taken during the incident. All are showing no detection of methanol.

For more information and access to the full daily summary, click or tap here.

