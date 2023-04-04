Crews at McAlpine Dam to transfer methanol from barge to receiver vessel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services provided an update Tuesday morning on the barge incident on the Ohio River.

Crews are currently at the McAlpine Dam positioning heavy salvage equipment to transfer methanol from the barge to a receiver vessel.

Louisville Water is still stating that the drinking water is safe.

There have been 309 air quality samples taken between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. All of the tests still show no detections of methanol.

There have been more than 1,600 air quality samples taken during the incident. All are showing no detection of methanol.

